The Missing In America Project (MIAP) in cooperation with the Texas County coroner’s office and the Veterans Administration, will inter a veteran who died locally with no known family members to complete his funeral arrangements.

John C. Manning, 80, of Cabool passed away Aug. 11, 2022, at his home. He left behind no record of family or contacts to complete his funeral arrangements.

Airman Basic (AB) Manning served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force from Aug. 8, 1960, to Dec. 13, 1961.

He will be provided the full military honors funeral that he earned through his service to the nation.

The ceremony and interment is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Missouri State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Leonard Wood.

The public is invited.

For information about the Missing In America Project, contact Don Gerspach at mo@miap.us.