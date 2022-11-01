For me, October was one of those months that went by way too fast!

Our librarians had fun decorating the branches for Halloween and fall. With all the leaves on the ground now, we truly do know it is fall. We invite you to come to any of our branches and see what you can “fall” into in the way of books, audio reading, DVDs or any of our services and activities.

Some of our many services include public computers, fax, copy, catalog lookup and used books for sale. We also have some wonderful children’s computers with learning software activities. Our website has a new look and is a helpful way to get information on the library.

Something new for Texas County Library on Saturdays is that all of our branches (including Houston, Cabool, Licking and Summersville) host Lego and chess clubs. Every Saturday, people of all ages can come to the library and get your creative juices going with Legos or have a chess match with fellow players.

New large-print arrivals to the Houston shelves are “Butterfly in Frost” by Sylvia Day, “Secluded Cabin Sleeps Six” by Lisa Unger, “Stronger Than You Know” by Lori Foster and “The Shape of Night” by Tess Gerritsen. On audio books we have two new Louise Penny works: “All The Devils Are Here” and “The Madness of Crowds.”

And for the kids, there’s “The Crayons Trick or Treat” and “Creepy Pair of Underwear.”

Louise Beasley is director of the Texas County Library system. She can be reached by phone at 417-967-2258 or by email at Texascountylibrary@gmail.com. More information about the four county library branches is available online at texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us.