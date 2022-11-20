“Share Your Christmas,” the campaign that helps children at Christmastime, is under way in Houston.

The drive operates from the basement of the Houston Lions Club Den on North U.S. 63. Pat Miller is the coordinator of the drive, which is starting its 35th year and each year helps dozens of children have a brighter Christmas.

Families sign up at there. The cutoff date to apply is Thursday, Dec. 8. Hours are: 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. On Dec. 12, the hours expand from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Miller said there is a need for good used men’s, women’s and kids’ clothing and shows. Other needs include household items, such as towels, sheets, blankets, pots and pots, etc., and any good used toys.

Here is a look at the first cases:

Case 1: A 3-year-old little girl would like a baby doll and a set of toy dishes. Her clothing needs are size 4T pants and shirts and size 9 toddler shoes. Her 18-month-old brother needs size 18 month clothing and size 4 infant shoes. He would like any toys for his age. Both children need socks and winter coats.

Case 2: This 15-year-old boy needs size XL men’s shirts, 32 x 32 men’s jeans and size 8 ½ men’s shoes. His gift wish is a Kansas City Chiefs shirt or some cologne. His sister, who is 12, needs size 10-12 girls’ clothing and size 6 ½ women’s shoes. She would like to get some perfume or make-up.

Case 3: This 1-year-old baby boy loves toys that light up or play music. He is in need of size 18 month pants and shirts, and size 5 infant shoes. He needs socks and a winter coat, as well.

Case 4: Barbie’s or LOL Dolls are the Christmas wish of this 7-year-old girl. Clothing needs are size 14/16 pants and shirts and size 7 women’s shoes. Size 6/7 pants and shirts and size 1 boys shoes are needs of her 5-year-old brother. He likes dinosaurs and monster trucks. Both children need socks and underwear.

Case 5: A 9-year-old girl would love some Barbie’s with clothes. Size 8 girl’s clothing and size 3 shoes are needed. Her 6-year-old brother needs size 8 boys shirts and pants and size 3 boys shoes. His toy wish is dinosaurs or transformers. Blankets and towels would be very helpful for the family.

An angel tree — the shows needs of the campaign — should be up at Walmart after Black Friday.

To send a monetary donation, drop it in the mail to: Share Your Christmas, P.O. Box 170, Houston, Mo. 65483.