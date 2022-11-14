The annual holiday campaign that aids needy Texas County children began last week.

“Share Your Christmas” involves numerous organizations, businesses and individuals joining to help less fortunate children in the county. The headquarters is in the basement of the Houston Lions Club den on North U.S. 63.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Applications are taken there.

Cases of kids enrolled in the program will be outlined in the Houston Herald, which started the drive 35 years ago. Volunteer Pat Miller is once again the coordinator. For more information, call 417-217-1318 or 417-217-6595.

Monetary donations can be mailed to “Share Your Christmas,” P.O. Box 170, Houston, Mo. 65483.