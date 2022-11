One person was injured Tuesday afternoon in crash west of Willow Springs, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Ronnie E. Rowe, 64, of Squires, was driving a 2006 Peterbilt 387 that failed to negotiate a curve on Highway 76 and overturned. Rowe, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken with minor injuries to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains.

The vehicle was totaled.