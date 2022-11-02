A Summersville man faces multiple charges – including two felonies – after a Texas County Sheriff’s Department deputy attempted a traffic stop on July 1.

William D. Grammar, 19, of 3580 Highway 17 in Summersville, was charged Oct. 27 with felonies of resisting arrest by fleeing and endangering the welfare of a child, along with misdemeanors of leaving the scene of an accident and no insurance.

A deputy reported that while on patrol in Summersville at about 11:45 p.m., a silver Ford Taurus was seen traveling south on Highway 17 with only one illuminated headlight. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Dent Avenue, but the car didn’t stop and instead accelerated and attempted to turn onto Richards Street.

The deputy reported that the car then skidded off the roadway, struck a culvert and stopped. The officer approached and observed that the driver’s door was open, and then noticed a male who seemed disoriented sitting in the passenger’s seat.

The officer reported telling the passenger to stay put, and heard footsteps in nearby heavy vegetation. The deputy pursued on foot but was unable to locate the driver.

The passenger later identified the driver as Grammar. During a search of the car, a wallet was found containing Grammar’s identification and other cards.

As of Wednesday of this week, he was not in custody. His bond on the charges is set at $350,000.