The Texas County Memorial Hospital Healthcare Foundation has received a $2,500 platinum-level sponsorship from Simmons Bank in Houston designated to benefit TCMH Hospice of Care. This sponsorship supports the Hospice of Care online auction event that runs through Nov. 30.

“We are very grateful to Simmons Bank for sponsoring our key fundraising event for Hospice of Care,” Jeff Gettys, TCMH Healthcare Foundation director, said. “The sponsorship dollars will help with our operational costs such as medications, medical equipment and supplies to help take care of local hospice patients.”

Hospice of Care provides end-of-life care for patients and their families in Texas County and the surrounding area regardless of a patient’s ability to pay for the service. If insurance coverage is not available, Hospice of Care may use online auction funds to provide free care. Hospice of Care utilizes funds raised to provide palliative care training and materials for patients and the family and friends of hospice patients.

“Hospice of Care has a long tradition and well-known reputation for providing physical, mental and spiritual care for terminally ill patients and their family members,” Gettys said. “Many individuals and businesses look forward to annual hospice fundraising because it gives them a way to give back to a charity that has benefited them, their family or friends.”

“We are always looking for ways to contribute to the betterment of our community,” James Huff, Simmons Bank branch president, said. “One way we have identified is to support our local Hospice of Care as they impact so many lives within our community and surrounding areas.”

“The funds raised for Hospice of Care by the online auction help us meet needs of area patients and family members that we might not be able to help otherwise,” Caly Scantlin, TCMH Hospice of Care director, said.

“The success of this online event would not be possible without the incredible support from sponsors like Simmons Bank who stepped up in a huge way to help,” Gettys said. “We are truly grateful for their support and understanding of what Hospice of Care means to the community.”

Auction items can be viewed at www.biddingforgood.com/tcmh.

For more information about sponsorship or to give a gift in support of the online auction, contact the TCMH Healthcare Foundation at 417-967-1377.