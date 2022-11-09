The Texas County 4-H Shooting Sports program produced great results at this year’s shotgun State Shoots.

The Skeet State Shoot took place Aug. 13 at Gateway Gun Club in Bridgeton, while the Trap event was staged Aug. 27 at the Missouri Trapshooters Association in Linn Creek and Sporting Clays was contested Sept. 18 at the United Sportsmen’s Club in Jefferson City.

In Senior Division competition for shooters ages 14-and-over, Texas County garnered four first-place finishes in team scoring and had two individual victories.

SKEET

In Senior Skeet Singles competition, Texas County’s Brighton Hutson topped the individual standings with a score of 98 out of possible 100. Two of Hutson’s teammates also placed in the top-5, as Ben Steelman came in fourth (94) and Case Jones finished fifth (93).

The trio combined to win the team competition, scoring 285 out of a possible 300. Dent County was second at 257.

Texas County 4-H Shooting Sports members who took first place in team skeet shooting at the 2022 4-H State Shoot. From left, Case Jones, Brighton Hutson and Ben Steelman. All three finished in the top 5 in individual Senior Skeet, with Hutson winning, Jones taking fourth and Steelman placing fifth.

In Senior Skeet Doubles, the Texas County squad of Hutson, Steelman and Tres Warner won with a score of 273, with Lewis County taking second at 237.

In the individual standings, Hutson placed third (after finishing in a three-way tie for first at 93 and then competing in a shoot-off), while Warner came in fourth (92), Steelman was sixth (88) and Case Jones placed eighth (86).

Texas County 4-H Shooting Sports members who took first place in team skeet doubles at the 2022 4-H State Shoot. From left, Ben Steelman, Tres Warner and Brighton Hutson. All three finished in the top 6 in the individual standings in the discipline.

In Intermediate competition (ages 11-13), Texas County’s Chesney Warner placed seventh in singles and eighth in doubles.

TRAP

Texas County shooter Evan Gifford won in Senior Trap Singles individual competition, firing four 25-point rounds for a perfect score of 100.

Gifford also helped lift Texas County to a winning score of 485 in the 5-shooter team standings, along with Steelman, Warner, Jones and Cylas Black. Lewis County was second at 480.

Two other county shooters placed in the individual top-10, as Steelman finished eighth (98) and place Warner came in 10th (97).

Texas County also won the team competition in Senior Trap Doubles, as Gifford, Steelman, Warner, Jones and Black combined for a score of 414, well ahead of runner-up Lewis County’s 397.

In the individual standings in the discipline, Steelman took second (90) and Black shot third (85).

Chesney Warner placed ninth in Intermediate Trap Singles.

SPORTING CLAYS

Steelman, Jones and Tres Warner took fourth in Senior team competition, Steelman placed seventh in the Senior individual standings and Chesney Warner tied for ninth in Intermediate individual.

Sporting clays shooters, bottom to top, Chesney Warner, Ben Steelman, Kaleb Ingram (Ralls County), Cylas Black, Tres Warner and Case Jones.

“Once again, our shotgun shooters stood out amongst their competition,” said coach Floyd Hutson. “Not only with their skills of shooting, but also with their attitudes and desire to get better. We had several newer shooters that pushed some of our older shooters in their competitiveness.”

Improvement was commonplace on the squad, and learning life lessons was a bonus.

“All of our shooters reached personal best throughout the season,” said coach Lisa Steelman. “For some it was shooting their first 25 straight, for others it was having the nerve to compete in their first state competition. All of them – whether senior or intermediate – are highly dedicated, and it shows in their accomplishments, not only on the field but off it as well.

“They have learned to be teammates and friends, how to help each other out, conflict resolution, and how to handle stress and pressure, which will help them throughout their lives. This group would not be where they are today without their dedication and the continued support of their very dedicated parents and coaching staff.

“Congratulations to this very amazing team!”