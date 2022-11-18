Members of the Texas County Commission met Nov. 9-10 at the Texas County Administrative Center on Grand Avenue.

Commissioners:

•Approved an increased contribution to the county’s retirement program, LAGERS.

•Reviewed correspondence from Derek Powell of CPI Technologies, an IT services and office technology firm in Springfield.

•Learned that Texas County can expect to receive a settlement in a class action lawsuit related to the opioid crisis in the country. Governments across the county are seeking restitution for costs incurred.

•Held a telephone conversation on options for the repair of a bridge over the Big Piney River at Baptist Camp Access. It was damaged in a fire and was closed.

•Handled tax additions and abatements on the tax rolls with the county assessor.

•Heard an update on tax collections by the county tax collector Tammy Cantrell.

•Met with Jeff Malam of Pierce Township in advance of a January meeting of the Township Advisory Board.

•Reviewed an email seeking funding for a homeless shelter and read another email from Travis Elliott, the Missouri Association of Counties attorney.