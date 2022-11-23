Members of the Texas County Commission met Nov. 16-17 at the Texas County Administrative Center on Grand Avenue.

Commissioners:

•Signed a letter of support for the Texas County Library Foundation for its Community Revitalization Grant application.

•Reviewed paperwork from The Help Center seeking funds.

•Signed and returned a letter of support for an Ozarks Small Business Incubator project.

•Met with Collector Tammy Cantrell to discuss how to handle refunds on overpaid taxes.

•Met with Wes Murray, who served as interim CEO at TCMH, and the incoming CEO Stace Holland. They heard the next board meeting was set for Nov. 29.