Texas County hunters had killed 2,843 deer as of Saturday. It is the last weekend of the fall firearms deer season, according to Missouri Department of Conservation figures.

The breakdown show: Antlered bucks (1,403), button bucks (267) and does (1,173).

Leading the state is Franklin County with 3,209. Other top counties: Callaway (2,625), Bollinger (2,465) and Howell (2,394).

The season ends Tuesday.