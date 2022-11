Texas County hunters finished the fall firearms deer season second in the state on Tuesday, according to Missouri Department of Conservation figures.

The total harvest was 3,607, down about 400 from last year.

The breakdown shows: Antlered bucks (1,676), button bucks (347) and does (1,584).

Leading the state was Franklin County with 4,175. Other top counties: Callaway (3,415), Howell (3,174) and Bollinger (3,065).