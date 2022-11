Texas County began the week ranked second in the state in the fall firearms deer season.

As of early Monday, hunters had harvested 1,724 deer, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation. The count: 928 (antlered bucks), 157 (button bucks) and 639 (does). In 2021, the deer kill for the first weekend was 1,814.

Franklin County leads the state with 1,953. Other top counties: Callaway (1,695), Bollinger (1,635) and Benton (1,463).