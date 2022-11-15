Members of the Texas County Salary Commission — comprised of elected county officials — met Nov. 3 to review salaries and receive an update on the financial condition of the county.

Texas County

The commission is established under state statute. It is called by the circuit clerk and a chairperson is selected at the meeting. Lindsay Koch was elected for the role.

On a 7-1 vote, the body approved an increase of pay for the county coroner from the existing $15,000 to $25,000. It is effective Jan. 1, 2023. Coroner Marie Lasater discussed her job duties and cited statute that the salary commission could increase her compensation by up to $14,000. (Voting no was Presiding Commissioner Scott Long. Lasater did not vote. Public Administrator Tina Garrett and Sheriff Scott Lindsey were absent)

On a 7-2 vote, the panel approved a 5 percent cost of living adjustment for officeholders and also that it be extended to all county employees (Long and Associate Judge Doyle Heiney voted no).