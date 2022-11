Texas County is 300 deer behind the state’s leader in a tally from the Missouri Department of Conservation. The firearms deer season started Saturday.

Hunters in the county have harvested 2,453 deer. The breakdown shows: Antlered bucks (1,246), button bucks (228) and does (979).

Leading the state is Franklin County with 2,753. Other top counties: Callaway (2,259), Bollinger (2,204) and Howell (2,018).

The season ends Nov. 22.