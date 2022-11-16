Church to host Thanksgiving Day meal

Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Houston will host a Thanksgiving Day meal.

The event runs from 2 to 4 p.m. at the church, which is at 1419 S. Sam Houston Blvd. (Between Houston Walmart Supercenter and TCMH Medical Plaza Building and behind Pizza Express)

For more information, call 417-967-2204.

Community Thanksgiving Service planned

A Community Thanksgiving Service is 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at First Free Will Baptist Church in Houston. Worship and a message from Pastor Danny Delcour is planned.