“In November, people are good to each other. They carry pies to each other’s homes and talk by crackling woodstoves, sipping mellow cider. They travel very far on a special November day just to share a meal with one another and to give thanks for their many blessings – for the food on their tables and the babies in their arms.”

This quote by Cynthia Rylant is a great summation of the Thanksgiving Holiday. Rylant is an American author and librarian who has written more than 100 children’s books. The Texas County Library has several of her books including “November,” “We Give Thanks,” “Scarecrow,” “The Relatives Came” and “When I Was Young in the Mountains.”

New Large Print arrivals for November are “The Boys From Biloxi” by John Grisham, “Long Shadows” by David Baldacci, “The Couple at the Table” by Sophie Hannah, “Triple Cross” by James Patterson and “Livid” by Patricia Cornwell.

For kids, we have several new Thanksgiving books and our LEGOS groups are happening every Saturday at all branch locations. In the Houston branch we have a new “holiday” section that we have shelved with all the different holidays celebrated throughout the year.

Houston Friends of the Library (FOL) is needing new friends. If you have a love for the library and have some time to commit throughout the year, please contact Darrell Fisher, our FOL volunteer coordinator, at 901-828-2284.

The library website has a new look, so be sure to visit our webpage for dates and activities happening at all Texas County branches.

The Texas County Library wishes everyone a safe, healthy and happy Thanksgiving Holiday!

Louise Beasley is director of the Texas County Library system. She can be reached by phone at 417-967-2258 or by email at Texascountylibrary@gmail.com. More information about the four county library branches is available online at texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us.