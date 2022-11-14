The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•Jessica Mitzel, 35, of 111 Redbud Drive in Houston, was issued citations on Oct. 29 for driving while intoxicated-drugs, driving while suspended and failure to register a motor vehicle after a traffic stop on Redbud Drive at about 8:55 p.m. Oct. 29.

An officer made the stop after observing a black Chrysler 200 with expired registration traveling east on Holder Drive. Mitzel was taken to the Texas County Jail, fingerprinted and released to a family member.

•James L. Hatcher, 43, of 212 E. Chestnut St. in Houston, was issued citations for failure to operate a motor vehicle trailer with operable taillights, failure to register a motor vehicle trailer and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop on U.S. 63 at about 8:15 p.m. Nov. 5.

An officer wrote the tickets after observing a gold GMC Sierra traveling south on U.S. 63 while pulling a loaded trailer with no rear taillights illuminated.

•An officer was dispatched at about 1 a.m. Nov. 3 regarding a report of theft at a Chestnut Terrace residence.

The officer made contact with a 19-year-old man there who said he had come home and found that some money and other items with a total value of $51 had been stolen. Investigation is ongoing.

•Kenneth D. Lee, 48, of 17907 W. Highway 32 at Licking, and Tiffany Mourning, 36, of 17807 W. Highway 32 in Licking, were each cited for tampering after allegedly using washers as quarters in an arcade game at a laundry facility on Grad Avenue in downtown Houston at about 11:10 p.m. Oct. 23.