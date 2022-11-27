Texas County ranks fourth on Sunday in the various deer seasons tabulated by the Missouri Department of Conservation.
The top counties in Missouri are: Franklin (5,791), Callaway (4,605), Jefferson (4,426), Texas (4,365) and Howell (4,119).
In Texas County, the count is antlered bucks (2,046), button bucks (434) and does (1,885).
There are other opportunities to hunt left:
•Archery — Through Jan. 15.
•Youth firearms – Closes Sunday, Nov. 27 (latter portion)
•Firearms antlerless in some areas — Dec. 3-11
•Alternative methods — Dec. 24-Jan. 3.