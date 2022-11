Two persons were injured in a motorcycle accident early Sunday evening west of Manes, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said a 2018 Kawasaki Versys driven by Robert J. Ward, 54, was traveling westbound at about 5:45 p.m. when the vehicle struck a deer, causing it to overturn and eject Ward and Eileen F. Ward, 54, both of Grovespring.

Both had serious injuries and were flown by air ambulance to Cox South in Springfield.

The motorcycle had moderate damage. Both were wearing helmets.