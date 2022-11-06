Veterans Day program photo
Veterans Day programs are planned in the county.

The Houston School District will hold its 22nd annual Veterans Day Tribune Friday at Hiett Gymnasium.

The event runs from 1 to 2 p.m. Bill Villapiano, pastor of Faith Fellowship, is the speaker.

A reception with refreshments will follow in the north lobby of the gym. It is sponsored by the Houston branch of West Plains Bank.

A countywide Veterans Day program is 11 a.m. Friday at Veterans Park in Cabool. It is organized by Cabool Veterans of Foreign Wars and Houston American Legion.

A POW-MIA table will be on display.

