The Houston School District will hold its 22nd annual Veterans Day Tribune Friday at Hiett Gymnasium.

The event runs from 1 to 2 p.m. Bill Villapiano, pastor of Faith Fellowship, is the speaker.

A reception with refreshments will follow in the north lobby of the gym. It is sponsored by the Houston branch of West Plains Bank.

A countywide Veterans Day program is 11 a.m. Friday at Veterans Park in Cabool. It is organized by Cabool Veterans of Foreign Wars and Houston American Legion.

A POW-MIA table will be on display.