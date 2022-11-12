Youth plant at several locations

Volunteers gathered Saturday at several locations in Houston to plant 1,000 daffodil bulbs that will pop up this spring.

Who would have thought a Saturday in November would have produced a snow accumulation? Nonetheless, volunteers jumped in cold temperatures, snow and a brisk wind to plant the bulbs across Houston.

The project is a joint effort between the Houston Community Foundation and the Community Foundation of the Ozarks, celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2023 by providing 50,000 daffodil bulbs, which are being planted in more than 40 communities this fall.

The daffodils were planted at a Pine Lawn Cemetery hill overlooking U.S. 63 and flagpoles, (That area was recently cleaned up by Bill Ramsey and his City of Houston public works staff) cemetery entrances, Emmett Kelly Park, welcome signs at the north, south and downtown, Houston Visitors Center and some locations downtown with support from Community Betterment Y.O.U.T.H. and the health occupations program at the Piney River Technical Center.