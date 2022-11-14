This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Here is the Monday afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service in Springfield.

•Check current Missouri road conditions on the Traveler Information Map at www.modot.org, or through MoDOT’s smartphone app, available for iPhone and Android phones. You can also find road conditions and warnings by following MoDOT on Facebook and Twitter or by calling 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) to speak with a customer service representative 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

FORT LEONARD WOOD LATE OPENING

•Due to forecasted inclement weather and hazardous road conditions, there will be a two-hour delayed reporting time for Tuesday, Nov. 15, on Fort Leonard Wood for non-mission essential personnel — as previously identified by supervisors.

For example, personnel who normally report at 7:30 a.m., should now report at 9:30 a.m.; those who normally report at 8 a.m., will report at 10 a.m.

The reporting delay is issued for safety and allows road crews time to treat the roads.

Maximum teleworking is encouraged for Tuesday, if eligible and capable. Supervisors and employees should ensure required telework equipment is taken home today.