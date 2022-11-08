WILLIAM “BILL” WILKENS SCHMIDT

William “Bill” Wilkens Schmidt, age 82, of Houston, Mo., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, surrounded by the love of his family.

Bill was born July 17, 1940, in Tabor, Iowa, the only child to William and Helen (Morrical) Schmidt. Bill spent the majority of his childhood and young adult life in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Bill is survived by his wife, Donna (Jones) Schmidt of Houston, Mo.; two daughters, Patty Sabo (John) of Wildwood, Mo., and Sue Lackey (Scott) of Chesterfield, Mo.; two son-in-laws Scott Lackey and John Sabo Jr.; his wife Donna’s two children, Teresa Neal and Cory Stricklin; five grandchildren Jack Sabo, Megan Sabo, Michael Sabo, Emma Lackey, Kate Lackey; and many dear cousins.

Bill served in the U.S. Army and later graduated with a degree in Biology from Arizona State University.

Bill was a long time member of the Masonic Lodge No. 177 in Houston, Mo. He was a natural born scholar. His passion for biology and animals began at a young age. He spent his childhood surrounded by the love and adventures of his many uncles, aunts and cousins. Bill had a passion for the outdoors and enjoyed time spent on the water boating, fishing, hunting, and collecting Native American artifacts. He was an avid reader and constantly challenged himself to learn.

Burial will be held at Treynor Zion Congregational Cemetery in Treynor, Iowa. Memorial contributions can be made to Boys Town or Shriners Hospital for Children.

PAID