William Earl Gentry (Billy), age 51, passed away on Nov. 26, 2022, at Mercy Hospital, Springfield, Mo. Billy was born on Jan. 4, 1971, to Bob and Pat (Haney) Gentry in Houston, Mo.

Billy lived most of his life in and around Houston, Mo. He worked construction most of his life. He worked on several projects in and around the Branson and Springfield, Mo., areas.

Billy and the love of his life, Teri (Mitchell) Gentry, lived and helped on the family farm at Bucyrus, Mo., for 17 years. Billy’s hobbies included hunting and fishing.

Billy is survived by his wife, Teri of the home; his dogs; parents, Bob and Pat Gentry; sister, Pamela Sue Gentry of Springfield, Mo.; brother, Barry Lynn Gentry of Houston, Mo.; sister-in-law, Tish Gentry of Bucyrus, Mo.; mother-in-law, Judy Mitchell; sister-in-law, Kelly Yaeger (Jason); and brothers-in-law, Alec D. Mitchell (Rachel) and Michael C. Mitchell (Alyssa). Billy is also survived by several nieces and nephews and a host of friends who will miss him.

Billy was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lovena and Homer Haney and Earl and Amelia Gentry; brother, Bryan Lee Gentry; and father-in-law, John E. Mitchell.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a graveside service for Billy at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Wolford Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Billy’s name may be made to Wolford Cemetery, c/o Evans Funeral Home. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com.

