The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A deputy responded on Nov. 7 to a report of a domestic disturbance at a Piney Drive residence at Bucyrus.

The officer made contact with a 64-year-old man and 46-year-old woman there who said they had been involved in an argument regarding a roommate who lived with them. Both said the incident had not been physical.

The deputy advised them of the 12-hour rule.

•A deputy responded to an Ellis Road residence at Licking on Oct. 24 regarding a report of a burglary.

A 47-year-old woman who lives there told the officer she came home and found that a door appeared to have been kicked in, and that a Smith and Wesson .380 caliber pistol had been stolen.

Investigation continues and there is a suspect.

•A 22-year-old woman called at about 1:45 a.m. Oct. 8 to report a domestic assault at a Highway AW residence at Plato.

Upon arrival at the scene, an investigating officer made contact with a woman, who said she and a 28-year-old man there had gotten into an argument, but he hadn’t hit her and she didn’t wish to pursue charges.

The officer spoke with the man, who said he and the woman had argued over his consumption of alcohol.

The deputy advised the two of the 12-hour rule.