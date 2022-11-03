U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Missouri State Director Kyle Wilkens announced the agency is awarding a $730,000 grant to Zimmerman Meats through the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program (MPPEP).

Zimmerman has a facility at Summersville.

“USDA Rural Development works hard to provide farmers, ranchers and small businesses a level playing field in the marketplace,” Wilkens said. “This helps lower food costs and increases quality products for rural Missourians. By assisting independent processing projects in increasing processing capacity, these investments create more opportunities for farmers and ranchers to compete in the market and create new jobs in rural Missouri.”

Zimmerman Meats will receive the grant for the expansion of wholesale meat processing operations. The firm, together with its affiliate holding company, operates a meat harvest and processing plant, employing 20 people and serving local producers, wholesale clients and retail consumers across the region.

The business is in the midst of a long-range expansion project. Zimmerman Meats is preparing to undertake the final project phase: The expansion and upgrade of its further processing capabilities and capacity.

ABOUT THE MEAT AND POULTRY PROCESSING EXPANSION PROGRAM

The program was designed to support capacity expansion projects in concert with other private and public finance tools. The announcement is the first round of funding made available through Phase I. Additional announcements are expected in the coming weeks. USDA will also soon begin taking applications for a new phase to deploy an additional $225 million nationwide, for a total of up to $375 million, to provide gap financing for independent processing plant projects that fill a demonstrated need for more diversified processing capacity.

To learn more about investment resources for rural areas, visit www.rd.usda.gov or the USDA Rural Development district office in Houston.