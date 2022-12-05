Following a 2022 season of resounding success, 12 players on the Houston High School football team have earned South Central Association All-Conference recognition.

Four seniors were named to the First Team, including Anthony Carroll (linebacker), Harold Lassiter (defensive line), Casey Merckling (offensive line) and Zac Williams (defensive back).

Making the All-SCA Second Team were senior Dakota James (running back) and sophomores Brady Brookshire (offensive line), Kayden Crawford (tight end) and Layne Seago (defensive line).

Receiving honorable mention were senior Austin Goetz (punter) and juniors Ethan Chase (offensive line), Keaton Goetz (linebacker) and Wyatt Hughes (defensive back).

The Tigers finished the season with an overall record of 8-3 and went 5-2 in SCA play. During the campaign, Houston began the season 7-0 for the first time since 1979, won 8 games for the first time since 2005, beat Ava for the first time since 2008 and won a district playoff game for the first time since 2008.