Alice F. Lynch was born May 10, 1934, at Bucyrus, Mo., to Charles and Helen (Baker) Greeney. She passed away Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Houston House in Houston, Mo., at the age of 88.

She attended Houston High School and graduated with the class of 1952.

Alice was united in marriage to Bob Lynch on June 13, 1952, and they had celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary earlier this year. They were blessed with one daughter, Susan Lee.

She was a member of the Ozark Baptist Church.

Alice and Bob made their home in Florida’s Gulf Coast for several years before moving back to Houston. She enjoyed square dancing and spending time with family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charley and Helen Greeney, and her husband, Bob Lynch.

Alice is survived by her daughter Susan Parish and husband Gary of Houston; grandson Travis Parish and his wife Crystal of Houston; five great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Georgia Vollmar of Florida, as well as many nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Per Alice’s wishes, a private graveside service was held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at the Ozark Cemetery with Pastor Brock Davis officiating. Services were under the care of Bradford Funeral Home of Summersville and online condolences may be left at www.bradfordfuneralhome.net

