Anthony John Jones Sr., 61, of Houston, Mo., passed away Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at the home of his niece. He was born Jan. 11, 1961, in Troy, Mo., to Jess and Marina Morton Jones.

Mr. Jones was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Neakeyvus “Keavy” Johnson; three brothers, Dale, Howard “Scoppy” and Herman “Hound” Jones; and one sister, Rodvalla “Pudden” Jones.

He is survived by his children, Kocheria Harris, Anthony Jones Jr. and Nicholas “Nick” Jones, stepchildren Chris Holden and Scott Folsom and several grandchildren; and siblings Melvin Jones, Wright City; Calvin Jones, Wentzville; Rocky Jones, Warrenton; Vivian Higgins, St. Louis; Regina Gibson, Wentzville; Robin Jones, Oakland, Calif.; Donna Bryan, South County St. Louis; and other relatives.

Mr. Jones enjoyed tinkering on any kind of motors, vehicles, lawn mowers, chain saws, etc. He was mechanically inclined and also dabbled with electronics. He loved listening to music.

He enjoyed spending time with his significant other, Kimberly Folsom, sons and grandchildren; and a close friend of more than 30 years, Tod Davidson of Houston, who enjoyed fishing, working and being together.

Services for Mr. Jones were Dec. 10, 2022, at Antywan Mayfield’s property.

Online condolences can be made at www.martinfuneral.net. Memorial donations for funeral expenses can be sent to Martin Funeral Home, 510 E. Main, Warrenton, Mo., 63383.