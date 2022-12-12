The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A deputy responded on Dec. 4 to a report of theft at a Rocky Ridge Road residence at Bucyrus.

A 67-year-old man there told the officer an antique gas pump with a glass top had been swiped, along with an acetylene torch, an anvil on a stand and a welder. The total value of the missing goods was $3,550.

There are no suspects and investigation is ongoing.