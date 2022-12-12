The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
•A deputy responded on Dec. 4 to a report of theft at a Rocky Ridge Road residence at Bucyrus.
A 67-year-old man there told the officer an antique gas pump with a glass top had been swiped, along with an acetylene torch, an anvil on a stand and a welder. The total value of the missing goods was $3,550.
There are no suspects and investigation is ongoing.
Texas County Jail admissions
Dec. 5
Brandi Sciotto – violation of protection order
Baltazar Ruiz – assault, unlawful possession of firearm
Dec. 6
Daniel W. Deluca – DWI, leaving scene of accident
Dec. 8
Peyton J. Nash – assault, property damage
Heather Spencer – Shannon County hold
Dec. 9
Mikayla Mitchell – theft of firearm
Douglas Dunn – unlawful possession of controlled substance
Cheryl Johnson – Phelps County warrant
Ronrico Broadway – 48-hour commitment
Cynthia Macpherson – DWI
Zachary Gregory – Polk County warrant
Dec. 10
Timmy Hale – possession of controlled substance
Dec. 11
Sativa Hale – 48-hour commitment