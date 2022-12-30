An area man faces a four felony charges after traffic stops Oct. 18 in Houston and Dec. 7 in Cabool.

Harry L. Shaffer, 54, of Pomona, is charged with second-degree trafficking drugs and driving while revoked/suspended from the first incident and possession of a controlled substance and driving while revoked/suspended from the second. The charges were filed Dec. 23.

The first charges stem from when a Houston Police Department officer reportedly observed a gold Ford Explorer traveling southbound on U.S. 63 in the northern part of town with one taillight out and pulling a trailer with no registration.

The officer reported pulling in behind the vehicle and seeing a golf ball-sized plastic bag fly out the front passenger window. Another officer retrieved the bag, which was found to contain 40 grams of methamphetamine.

The first officer made contact with the driver, Shaffer, and a computer check revealed his license was not valid.

Shaffer and a man who was a passenger were both taken to jail.

The second set of charges were issued after a Cabool Police Department officer responded to a report of the same Ford Explorer swerving on U.S. 63.

The officer reportedly got behind the vehicle and it pulled into the nearby Casey’s General Store location.

The officer then made contact with the driver, Shaffer, and during the process two plastic bags containing methamphetamine were located, along with a syringe.

Shaffer was charged for both incidents on Dec. 27. Bond is set at $500,000 on the first incident and $250,000 on the second.