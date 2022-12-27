Betty Mae (Arnell) Wilson was born Nov. 10, 1925, in Montpelier, Idaho, to Eugene and Edna (Pugmire) Arnell. She passed away on Dec. 13, 2022, in Brigham City, Utah, at the age of 97.

Betty lived in Missouri and Arizona and returned to Montpelier, Idaho, in 2001 to be closer with her siblings. During this time she volunteered at the Bear Lake Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. She embroidered many tea towels which the auxiliary sold. When she wasn’t sewing for the Auxiliary she was visiting with neighbors in her apartment complex.

She was preceded in death by her parents and five brothers. She is survived by one brother, Fenton (Diane) Arnell, Bear River City, Utah; three daughters, Sherry Rino, Lake Havasu City, Ariz.; Kris Neal, Houston, Mo.; and Darla Wilson-Kelley, Elko, Nev; four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Her cute smile and her “whatever” will be missed by us all. A graveside services was 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at the St. Charles Idaho Cemetery with a viewing prior to the service at 11 a.m. at Schwab Matthews Mortuary.

