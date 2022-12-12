Betty Kirkman was born Feb. 1, 1928, to Delmar and Opal Scott and passed away Dec. 9, 2022, in St. Louis County, Mo. She was married to Jerald C. Kirkman for over 60 years and was the mother of three children: Kay Kirkman Diven, Gary Kirkman and Eric Kirkman.

Preceding her in death were sister Cleo Wells and brothers Duane Scott, Glen Scott and Dean Scott.

Mrs. Kirkman is survived by brother Gene Scott and sisters Doris Lay and June Marion.

She was born and raised in Licking, Mo., and after marriage resided in South St. Louis County. She was an active member of South County Baptist Church and loved the Lord. Betty loved her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Boone Creek Baptist Church. A service will follow at 11 a.m. with interment immediately following.

Memorial contributions in her name may be made to Boone Creek Baptist Church, 10864 Highway 137, Licking, Mo., 65542.

Local arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.