Bobby Dean Biram, age 78, son of Vernon and Cecil (Welch) Biram, was born Nov. 10, 1944, in Plato, Mo. He passed away Dec. 1, 2022 in Lebanon, Mo.

Bob was born and raised in Plato. He married Susan Johnson on June 5, 1976. Through this union they welcomed one daughter.

Bob is preceded in death by his wife, Susan; parents, Vernon and Cecil; father and mother-in-law, Ed and Elizabeth Johnson; brothers, Noel, Wayne, Johnny and Dave; and sisters Clara (Tryan), Faye (Breeden) and Barbara (Pinkston).

He is survived by his daughter, Linda Meckem and husband David of Plato, Mo.; two grandchildren, Gunnar and Carlee Meckem; one sister, Carolyn Mason; and nieces, nephews, family and beloved friends.

Bob was a member of Roby Christian Church. Alongside his wife, Bob led Sunday School classes and hosted many events for the church. He was a faithful believer in Christ and led the church as an elder.

“Little Bob” graduated from Plato High School in 1962 and soon after began working for Intercounty Electric until his retirement in 2006. He could be found throughout the day at one of his frequented coffee shops in Roby or Licking, where he told the best stories. Fishing, tinkering with his old cars, playing cards or dominoes, watching NASCAR, listening to bluegrass, farming and being a Papa were a few of his favorite things.

He would do anything for anyone, including accidentally assisting a bank robbery in Plato. His loyalty for his community grew when he was appointed Mayor in the year 2000. At 12:01 a.m., he declared Plato the first incorporated village of the new millennium. His celebrity status didn’t end there; Plato became the center of the U.S. population in 2010 and Bob was honored to represent the village by throwing out the first pitch at the Springfield Cardinals baseball game. He was also interviewed for ABC News, USA Today, Associated Press, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch and other popular publications throughout the United States.

Traveling was another passion of his, and he enjoyed road trips with his family. He shared stories of his adventures with others, but unfortunately, he often forgot film in his camera as proof. He was a loyal caretaker to his wife, the best dad, the most precious Papa, an ornery twin brother, an uncle who knew all the secret fishing holes and a beloved friend to all who knew him.

Memorial contributions in Bobby’s name can be made to the Plato School District, for the Susan Biram Memorial Scholarship or to the Kindergarten Kindness Konnection.

