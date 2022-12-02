Carolyn (Allen) Terrill, daughter of Edgar and Alma (Hurt) Allen, was born on March 18, 1948, in St. Louis, Mo. She entered her heavenly home on Nov. 29, 2022.

Carolyn married Wayne Terrill on June 19, 1965. They enjoyed 57 years sharing life together. Three children were born to their union, Elvin Wayne Jr. (Buddy), Kelly Sue and Courtney Lynn.

Carolyn was saved and baptized at a young age and served faithfully in her church throughout her life. She was also a wonderful homemaker. Her greatest delight was taking care of her family. She also enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening and was an avid reader.

Preceding her in death were her parents; mother and father-in-law, Goldie and Emil Terrill; grandsons, Caleb and Joshua Terrill; sister, Melba Baker; brothers-in-law, Darel Baker and Louis Adams.

Carolyn is survived by her husband, Wayne; her children, Buddy and Karen Terrill, Kelly and Tom Bell and Courtney and Justin Bird; her grandchildren, Kristen and Sam Steelman, Dustin and Macie Bell, Logan and Bailey Bell and Payton Bird and great-grandson, Noah Steelman. She was also excited to meet a new great-granddaughter, little miss Adeline Bell who will make her appearance in January. Also left to mourn her passing are her sister, Jean Adams, sister-in-law, Carol Patton and brother and sister-in-law, Carl and Kip Terrill. She also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews and many wonderful friends.

Carolyn was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She always had a kind and encouraging word for everyone. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Funeral services are 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at the Summersville First Baptist Church with Rev. Jerry Blaylock officiating. Interment will be in the Summersville City Cemetery. Services were under the care of Bradford Funeral Home, Summersville, and online condolences may be left at www.bradfordfuneralhome.net

PAID