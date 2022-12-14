Christmas is just around the corner, and for me personally, I am almost done with my shopping.

Books are a great gift anytime for any age and all library branches have gently used books for sale.

New for Christmas on the shelves this month in Houston are these large-print books: “An Amish Christmas,” “The Second Christmas,” “Twisted Tea Christmas” and “The Twelve Jays of Christmas.” Also new are these novels: “Falling Stars” by Fern Michaels, “The Christmas Spirit” by Debbie Macomber and “Christmas Dessert Murder” and “A Festive & Delicious Christmas,” both by Joanne Fluke.

These children’s books are also new: “Celebrate Christmas Around the World,” “Bluey: Christmas Swim,” “Twinkly Twinkly Christmas Tree,” “Santa Post,” and “1001 Things to Spot at Christmas.”

Also come “check” out our holiday section filled with Christmas as well as other themed holiday favorites.

Our librarians had so much fun participating in both the Licking and Houston parades, but there is more to come. We have these events happening next:

Cabool: Saturday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., a book sale along with a “Queen of the Hillbillies” book signing at 10:30 a.m. There will be story time and crafts for the kids at 9:30 and 11:30 a.m.

Houston: Saturday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., photo op with Santa and kids book giveaway.

Texas County Library branches will be closed Dec. 24, 26 and 31, and Jan. 2.

Houston Friends of the Library (FOL) is needing new friends. If you have a love for the library and have some time to commit throughout the year, please contact Darrell Fisher, our FOL volunteer coordinator, at 901-828-2284.

The library website has a new look, so be sure to visit our webpage for dates and activities happening at all Texas County branches.

The Texas County Library wishes everyone a safe, healthy and happy Holiday Season!

Louise Beasley is director of the Texas County Library system. She can be reached by phone at 417-967-2258 or by email at Texascountylibrary@gmail.com. More information about the four county library branches is available online at texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us.