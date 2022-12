This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

There are Christmas-related activities Saturday at two county library branches.

Cabool: Saturday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., a book sale along with a “Queen of the Hillbillies” book signing at 10:30 a.m. There will be story time and crafts for the kids at 9:30 and 11:30 a.m.

Houston: Saturday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., photo op with Santa and kids book giveaway.