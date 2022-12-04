Several community organizations joined Saturday night to sponsor Christmas-related events in downtown Houston.

A Christmas movie was shown at the Melba Performing Arts Center on Grand Avenue. The Houston Community Betterment and Arts Council and its youth organization spearheaded the event.

Later a Christmas lighting of a cedar tree occurred on the northeast corner of the Lone Star Plaza near Grand Avenue and Pine Street. That effort was organized by State Rep. Bennie Cook with assistance from the U.S. Forest Service (who found the tree), the City of Houston Electrical Department that erected the tree and Downtown Houston Inc. that owns the property.

Houston Community Betterment Y.O.U.T.H. and HHS students enrolled in health science classes at the Piney River Technical Center served hot chocolate and cookies.