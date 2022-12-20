The National Weather Service said this region will be slammed with cold weather and a possibility of snow beginning Thursday.

In an advisory issued, forecasters said:

•Hazards include accumulating snowfall, rapidly falling temperatures, 40-50 mile per hour wind gusts and bitterly cold wind chills.

•The highest chances of snowfall will occur Thursday (Dec. 22).

•The coldest wind chills will happen Thursday evening into Friday.

It said all of the Ozarks will be impacted. The greatest chance for accumulating snow in the county is the northwest portion, The National Weather Service said.

It said travel will be impacted in some portions of the Ozark:

•Accumulating snow will cause hazardous road conditions.

•Gusty northwest winds of up to 50 miles per hour will cause blowing snow and difficulty driving.

•Bitterly cold temperatures and wind chills will cause an increased risk for frostbite and hypothermia.

•Rapidly falling temperatures Thursday will lead to a flash freeze on roadways.

“Confidence is high that life threatening wind chills and at least minor impacts from snowfall will occur,” the weather service said it a statement. “Snowfall area, amounts and timing are still uncertain.”