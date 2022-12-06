Corey Joseph Floyd was the youngest son of the late Bill and Sandy Bailie Floyd. He was born Dec. 18, 1981, in Columbia, Mo., weighing only 3 pounds and fighting all the way. On Aug. 28, 2004, he married Tina “Marie” Sullins.

They were blessed with three sons, Leon, Skyleer and Eli and a granddaughter, Emme. He passed away with his family surrounding him at his home on Dec. 3, 2022.

In June 1995, on the last night of church camp at Rock Garden, he was saved and Rick Mosher baptized him at the Licking Christian Church.

Mr. Floyd got his love for old cars from his dad, and he enjoyed finding and collecting junk like his mom. He was raised up on all kinds of music and enjoyed dancing. When he moved to Branson, he worked for an excavating crew for about seven years before returning home to help take care of his dad. He loved taking his family to the races in Rogersville and to the lake when they lived in Branson.

Corey had a love for animals and being around friends. He enjoyed reading the Licking News and Horse Trader to find a good buy on a truck or car. He liked YouTube, Tiko and 5-minute hack videos.

He is survived by his wife, Tina and sons, Skyleer and Eli, all of the home; brother, Shane Floyd; sister, Haley Floyd; and other family members.

Corey was preceded in death by his son, Marine LCPL Leon Donelson; parents, Bill and Sandy Floyd; grandparents, Dolph Floyd, Maxine Landwehr and Roy and Thelma Bailie; and other family members.

A memorial visitation for Mr. Floyd is 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Fox Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 3 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home, Licking. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.