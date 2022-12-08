Members of the Texas County Commission conducted business on Nov. 30-Dec. 1.

Commissioners:

•Approved additions and abatements from the assessor.

•Reviewed payout of comp time for employees with Sheriff Scott Lindsey. It will carry over as usual. Commissioners also reviewed an inmate medical bill from TCMH.

•Studied county commission orders for any changes with the collector-treasurer Tammy Cantrell. It also held a discussion about the addition of a rail on the building’s lower steps.

•Attended the Texas County Memorial Hospital board meeting. An inmate care agreement was extended for a month.

•Held discussion with a Pierce Township resident concerning issues affecting the township board accomplishing necessary business.

•Met with an employee on insurance deductibles.

•Contacting Great Rivers Engineering concerning progress with the bridge at Baptist Camp Access.

•Met with Ron Reed from the City of Cabool concerning the Twin Cities Industrial Park development at Dunn.