Members of the Texas County Commission held meetings on Dec. 21-22 at the Texas County Administrative Center.

Commissioners:

•Met with representatives of CPI Technologies. They reviewed an assessment performed for the county and presented the commission with a bid for information technology services.

•Approved the 2023 holiday schedule for the county.

•Met with Brandi Sutherland, Elaine Campbell and Dana McGuire from the Texas County office of University Extension and presided the commission with their 2023 budget.

•Approved additions and abatements requested by the county assessor.

•Discussed with the sheriff a TCMH contract and monthly reports.

•Received an update from the collector-treasurer on 2022 tax collections.

•Discussed budget issues with the county prosecuting attorney, as well as a lawsuit. Plaintiff Krista Thomas is suing defendants Thomas Shriver, Ozark Township and Texas County.

•Heard Presiding Commissioner Scott Long report on a recent emergency response exercise held Dec. 19 in Houston.

•Met with Grant Wilson, a representative of Rep. Jason Smith’s office.

•Reviewed a mutual general release and indemnification agreement on the Thomas lawsuit.

•Replied to a Sunshine Law request from the U.S. Forest Service concerning a lawsuit that seeks to abandon an easement in Boone Township.

•Visited with Brian Reed concerning permits for an approach on U.S. 63.

•Discussed with a vendor, Alextricity, concerning prioritizing repairs to a fingerprinting system.

•Heard Long give an update on activities at the South Central Council of Governments.

•Visited with a citizen concerning the Swisher Road bridge. The commission called the township, and learned that repairs are expected after the first of the year.