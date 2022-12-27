Nominees for the University of Missouri Extension Council in Texas County has been named. An election will be in January, but there is still time to nominate candidates.

They are: Ross Richardson, David Keeney, Kristie Miller, Susan Haller-Gould and Darrell Scheets. The terms are two years.

Members guide and direct extension work within Texas County. The election is based on the county at-large as one district — with a goal of equitable distribution of representation.

Additional nominees may be made by petition of 25 or more qualified voters residing in the district, filed with the council with 20 days of the publishing of a legal notice in the Dec. 15 issue of the Houston Herald.

Forms for nominations are available at the Texas County Extension Office at 114 W. Main in Houston, at the Lone Star Annex. Elaine Campbell is the extension chair.