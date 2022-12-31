A Cabool woman faces a felony drug charge after a Cabool Police Department investigation on Dec. 29.

Bethany M. Hall, 39, of the 12,000 block of Mills Road in Cabool, is charged with possession of a controlled substance (a class D felony).

According to a Cabool officer’s report, a silver Ford sedan was observed parked at the end of Hillcrest Street, which is a dead-end road in a new housing development.

The officer reported stopping next to the car and making contact with the driver, Hall. The officer reportedly observed Hall putting her hand down between the seat and console as if she was trying to hide something.

During the process, multiple plastic bags containing methamphetamine were located, along with a glass pipe and some capsules containing an unidentified substance.

Hall was taken to the Texas County Jail and has a bond set at $250,000.