Services for Rubert Smith, 76, of Solo, are 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at First Baptist Church, Houston.

Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at First Baptist Church, Houston.

Interment will be in New Hope Cemetery at Solo.

Services are under the care of Bradford Funeral Home, Summersville.