The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A 48-year-old woman reported on Nov. 11 that a package delivered by Federal Express had been stolen from her Bee Rock Road residence at Raymondville.

The woman told an investigating deputy that she had ordered a rug online and received notification on Nov. 9 that it had been delivered. She told the officer she called her husband, who was at home, but he said he couldn’t find it.

The woman said she then messaged a 32-year-old neighbor woman to see if she had accidentally received the package, but there was no reply.

The woman said she found the FedEx driver and he described leaving the rug at the neighbor lady’s house. The woman said she spoke to the neighbor, who said she had seen a FedEx truck, but no package had been left.

Investigation is ongoing.

•A deputy was dispatched Nov. 17 regarding a report of a vehicle theft at a Pine Road residence at Willow Springs.

A 31-year-old woman there told the officer that at about 1 a.m. Nov. 15, a neighbor man and woman had come to her house and asked to borrow her 2006 Ford Expedition for an emergency. She said she let them borrow it, and hadn’t since heard from them.

•A 40-year-old man came to the TCSD office on Nov. 19 to report the theft of logs from his parents’ Highway Z property.

The man reportedly counted 20 stumps, with missing trees valued at about $10,000. His father told an officer he hadn’t given anyone permission to log the property.

Investigation is ongoing.

•A deputy was dispatched Nov. 20 regarding a report of theft at a Brushy Creek Road residence at Houston.

A 39-year-old man there told the officer that his mailbox and a 1916 doe press it was attached to (valued at $4,000) had been stolen. The man named a 20-year-old man as a suspect.