Don “Killer” Miller, son of the late Paul and Mamie (Cole) Miller, was born June 28, 1941, in Houston, Mo.

He departed this life at 81 years of age, on Dec. 10, 2022, at Texas County Memorial Hospital with family by his side.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by one son Walter Don Miller and two brothers, Dean and Dave Miller.

He is survived by his son Keith Miller and wife Teresa of Mountain Grove, Mo., daughter Michelle Cox of Arlington, Texas, one sister Diane Davenport and husband Gary of Marshfield, Mo., sister-in-law Sheila Miller of Houston, Mo., nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and numerous friends.

Don grew up in the Houston area and graduated from Houston High School in 1958. He retired from Dairy Farmers of America in Cabool, Mo., in 1999 after almost 40 years of service. He worked in quality control and served many years as their union steward.

He loved the outdoors including camping and canoeing while spending time with family and friends. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan and enjoyed the Kansas City Chiefs football team as well.

In recent years he was able to take two cross country trips: One to the East Coast and one to the West Coast with his children. They visited family while sightseeing through 30 states and two countries.

Don will be remembered for his gratitude, polite demeanor and mostly for his quick wit and sense of humor.

A celebration of life for Don will be celebrated at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

