Here is the latest rundown for filings for the April 4 municipal elections.Candidate filings include school boards, municipalities, water boards and other political subdivisions.

At the Houston School District, the three-year terms of board members Jo Holland, Darren Ice and Christie Koch expire. Filing are Ice, Dustin Hartman, Marty Merckling and Tressie Neugebauer

Three is a three-way race for mayor. Filing were Mayor Willy Walker, Viki Narancich and Glenn McKinney. In Ward I, Kelley and Fred Stottlemyre filed. Angie Gettys completed re-election paperwork in Ward III. Tim Ceplina filed in Ward II. The incumbent in Ward II is Michael Weakly.

A five-year term held by Jay Loveland on the Texas County Memorial Hospital board expires.

The terms of Jim Hagler and Edward Williamson expire for the Texas County Health Department board. They are four-year terms. Both have re-filed.

Filings close at 5 p.m. Dec. 27.