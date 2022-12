This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The Texas County Health Department on Tuesday said there have been 75 confirmed cases of influenza since the start of the season. That’s up 24 in the last week.

The breakdown is: Influenza A, (68) Influenza B (6) and untyped (1).

Here is the population breakdown: 0-1 (6); 2-4 (7), 5-14 (22), 15-24 (6), 25-49 (8), 50-64 (8) and 65 and older (18).